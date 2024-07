The Sleep Company's topline doubles in FY24, aims at EBITDA breakeven this fiscal

Premium Harshil and Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company

Omnichannel mattress company The Sleep Company more than doubled its net sales in the last fiscal, ending the year with nearly Rs 335 crore in sales, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based startup, set up in 2019, had reported Rs 127 crore in operating revenue in the financial year 2023, ......