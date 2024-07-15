The curious case of Convergent PE’s competing bids with different partners for same asset
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • The curious case of Convergent PE’s competing bids with different partners for same asset

The curious case of Convergent PE’s competing bids with different partners for same asset

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 15 Jul 2024
Pro
The curious case of Convergent PE’s competing bids with different partners for same asset
Harsha Raghavan, managing director, Convergent Finance

Convergent Finance, a private equity-style firm led by former Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan, is looking to strike its first bet outside India and has tied up with two different partners to place two separate bids, VCCircle has learnt.  Convergent, which often teams up with investment groups or special purpose vehicles, has ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
The curious case of Convergent PE's competing bids with different partners for same asset

Manufacturing

The curious case of Convergent PE's competing bids with different partners for same asset

Premium
Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Manufacturing

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Hyundai rules out special worker share allocation in India IPO despite protests

Manufacturing

Hyundai rules out special worker share allocation in India IPO despite protests

OTT platform Planet Marathi, two others raise early-stage funding

Manufacturing

OTT platform Planet Marathi, two others raise early-stage funding

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Healthcare

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Manufacturing

Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Advertisement