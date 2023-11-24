Temasek, Investcorp-backed StarAgri explores public listing

Amith Agarwal, co-founder and executive director, StarAgri

Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management Ltd, which counts Singapore state investment firm Temasek and Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp as its investors, is contemplating a public listing after recording strong growth over the last three years, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company, which operates under the StarAgri banner, is in an initial discussion stage to float an initial public ......