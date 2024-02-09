facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Temasek, Country Delight backer Seviora raise $173 mn for Asia agri-food bets

Temasek, Country Delight backer Seviora raise $173 mn for Asia agri-food bets

By Reuters

  • 09 Feb 2024
Temasek, Country Delight backer Seviora raise $173 mn for Asia agri-food bets
Credit: Thinkstock

Singapore state investment firm Temasek and its wholly owned unit Seviora have partnered to jointly invest in late venture and early growth agri-food companies in Asia Pacific, Seviora said in a statement on Friday.

Both parties had raised $173 million in total via Seviora's "T3F Strategy", which included investment from Japan's Norinchukin Bank and other institutional investors, Seviora said in the statement.

Seviora, which manages $52 billion in assets, said it expects to raise more capital for the strategy that invests in "compelling, innovative and high-growth" agri-food companies in the region.

Advertisement

It had made a $17 million investment in India's Country Delight, an online food essentials delivery brand, in January under the strategy, according to the statement.

TemasekCountry DelightSeviora Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

Finance

Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Finance

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Finance

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Premium
Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Finance

Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Temasek, Country Delight backer Seviora raise $173 mn for Asia agri-food bets

Finance

Temasek, Country Delight backer Seviora raise $173 mn for Asia agri-food bets

Premium
Why Avendus is expanding its investment focus on manufacturing sector

Finance

Why Avendus is expanding its investment focus on manufacturing sector

Advertisement