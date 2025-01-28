Tax authorities conduct searches at IIFL group companies; shares fall
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Tax authorities conduct searches at IIFL group companies; shares fall

Tax authorities conduct searches at IIFL group companies; shares fall

By Reuters

  • 28 Jan 2025
Tax authorities conduct searches at IIFL group companies; shares fall
Credit: Pexels

India's income tax authorities are undertaking search operations at three IIFL group companies, IIFL Finance, 360 One Wam and IIFL Securities, two sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what information was being sought by the tax officials as employees present in offices of the companies were not allowed to use phones, one of the sources said.

Shares of 360 One, down 7.6%, fell the most among IIFL group stocks, while IIFL Finance shares were down 3.5% and IIFL Capital Services lost about 2.1% in mid-day trade.

Advertisement

IIFL group, the companies and the income tax department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking comments.

IIFL FinanceIIFL Securities360 One WAM Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Anthill Ventures, top execs face regulatory ire for violating norms

Finance

Anthill Ventures, top execs face regulatory ire for violating norms

VC firm Tanglin Venture sets third fund target corpus at $250 mn

Finance

VC firm Tanglin Venture sets third fund target corpus at $250 mn

Ambak, BizLoan, Whizzo, Origin Fresh, four others grab funding

Finance

Ambak, BizLoan, Whizzo, Origin Fresh, four others grab funding

InsuranceDekho raises $14.5 mn in fresh round

Finance

InsuranceDekho raises $14.5 mn in fresh round

Premium
Lemon Consultech's Veloce taps greenshoe option for debut fund, eyes final close

Finance

Lemon Consultech's Veloce taps greenshoe option for debut fund, eyes final close

Investment bank Technology Holdings kicks off asset management biz

Finance

Investment bank Technology Holdings kicks off asset management biz

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW