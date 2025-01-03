Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering
By Prithvi Durai

  • 03 Jan 2025
Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering
Credit: VCCircle

Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has acquired Houston-based CDI Engineering Solutions LLC for an undisclosed amount.  

“This acquisition creates a platform for innovation and sustainable engineering solutions,” Amit Sharma, MD and CEO of Tata Consulting Engineers was quoted as saying in a press statement.  

Tata Consulting Engineers offers engineering solutions and consultancy. 

The acquisition will help TCE grow significantly in the US, which is the largest design engineering market globally, said Koushik Bhattacharyya, managing director and head, industrials investment banking at Avendus Capital, which advised the Indian company on the acquisition.  

Founded in 1950, CDI Engineering Solutions provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services in the energy, chemicals, semiconductors, and battery manufacturing sectors and claims to have several Fortune 500 companies as its clients.  

In 2013, TCE had acquired Mumbai-based engineering consultancy services firm Ecofirst Services Pvt Ltd, providing an exit to Milestone Capital from the JV between the PE firm and the J Leon Group.  

