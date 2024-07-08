Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 08 Jul 2024
Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer
Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, and Vamesh Chovatia, Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, one of several private equity vehicles managed by financial services company Tata Capital Ltd, has managed to find an exit opportunity from an oncology chain it backed barely one-and-a-half years ago.  The growth-focused PE investor, which marked the final close of its second fund in March 2022 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Healthcare

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer

Healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund gets exit window as oncology chain finds buyer

Pro
PremjiInvest scripting nearly $250 mn exit with bumper returns

Consumer

PremjiInvest scripting nearly $250 mn exit with bumper returns

Bain-backed Emcure Pharma attracts bids worth $11 bn in IPO

Healthcare

Bain-backed Emcure Pharma attracts bids worth $11 bn in IPO

Premium
Jungle Ventures-backed NirogStreet aims to triple revenue, plans fresh fundraise

Healthcare

Jungle Ventures-backed NirogStreet aims to triple revenue, plans fresh fundraise

Premium
Blackstone-controlled Care Hospitals' subsidiary locked in legal dispute

Healthcare

Blackstone-controlled Care Hospitals' subsidiary locked in legal dispute

Advertisement