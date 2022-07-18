Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II strikes second diagnostics bet
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Tata Capital’s second healthcare fund has made an investment in Chennai-based Anderson Diagnostic Services...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP