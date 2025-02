Tanglin-backed Good Flippin' Burgers looks to grab Series B cash

Sijo Mathew, Viren DSilva and Sid Marchant, co-founders of Good Flippin' Burgers

Homegrown burger chain Good Flippin' Burgers is planning to hit the market to raise its Series B round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company, which raised $4 million in Series A funding from venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners in June 2023, intends to ......