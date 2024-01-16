Tanas Capital-backed Wondrlab makes first overseas acquisition

(From left) Jarek Ziebinski, Michal Dunin and Saurabh Varma

Marketing tech platform Wondrlab, which counts Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital and Prodapt Holdings as its investors, said Tuesday it has purchased B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk in its fifth acquisition to date and its first outside India.

Wondrlab didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

WebTalk, which was founded in 2010 by Michal Dunin, is a digital marketing agency working in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. It employs around 100 specialists who work with over 40 of its clients including Kia Motors, BNP Paribas, Heinz, Bosch, Volkswagen, Total, and Siemens in Poland, CEE, and Central Asia.

Going forward, Dunin will manage Wondrlab’s newly created European Hub in Poland. The company has also appointed management consultant Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of the supervisory board of its European Hub in Poland. Ziebinski has over three decades of experience in marketing, media, and advertising. He has worked at Leo Burnett, where he managed the agency's network in Central and Eastern Europe and served as CEO and chairman of Leo Burnett Asia-Pacific. He has also worked as global CEO of Publicis One at Publicis Groupe.

On the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab Network, said, “Historically, we have witnessed global companies acquiring Indian companies. The moment has arrived for Indian companies to acquire global companies… This is our fifth acquisition and in 36-48 months we'll be looking at 21 more acquisitions.”

“Our journey in Europe is just beginning. This is one of the many acquisitions we'll be making in Poland. The way we are thinking about our global network is a function of not just products and services but also by building strategic hubs based out of India, Poland, the Middle East, and Vietnam,” said Varma.

Wondrlab, which started in 2020, is a marketing-tech startup founded by Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. In 2021, the company raised $7 million in a funding round from Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings, Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital.

It acquired a majority stake in salesforce consulting and data analytics company Cymetrix in 2022. It previously bought performance marketing agency Neon, data-driven influencer marketing platform Opportune, and media-agnostic and integrated creative agency What’s Your Problem.

