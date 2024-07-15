TA Associates-backed OmniActive Health prepares war chest for acquisitions

Premium
OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, an integrated nutraceutical ingredient maker backed by the US private equity firm TA Associates, has readied a war chest to fund acquisitions, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company has earmarked between Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for acquisitions, with an upside of up ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.