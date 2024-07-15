TA Associates-backed OmniActive Health prepares war chest for acquisitions

Premium Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director, OmniActive Health Technologies

OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, an integrated nutraceutical ingredient maker backed by the US private equity firm TA Associates, has readied a war chest to fund acquisitions, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company has earmarked between Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for acquisitions, with an upside of up ......