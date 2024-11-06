TA Associates-backed OmniActive Health acquires botanical drugs maker

Premium Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director, OmniActive Health Technologies

Integrated nutraceutical ingredient manufacturer OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, which is backed by the US-based private equity firm TA Associates, said Wednesday it acquired a botanical drugs and healthcare products maker via internal accruals. For OmniActive, part of the Mumbai-based Kanji Moorarji Group, this acquisition aligns with its long-term growth strategy of ......