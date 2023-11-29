facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 29 Nov 2023
Premium
Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia
Credit: Pixabay

Switzerland-based impact investor responsAbility Investments AG has partnered with two European development finance bodies to launch an Asia-focused climate fund to back firms that help reduce emission levels in the continent.   The impact investor, which committed a total of $80 million to four Indian non-bank lenders through its flagship climate debt fund, has now ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
LeapFrog upsizes Asia, Africa climate fund; set to tap key LP

Finance

LeapFrog upsizes Asia, Africa climate fund; set to tap key LP

Pro
Fairfax makes fourth monetisation move of 2023 from India portfolio

Finance

Fairfax makes fourth monetisation move of 2023 from India portfolio

Premium
Sprout Venture Partners marks first close of second VC fund

Finance

Sprout Venture Partners marks first close of second VC fund

Premium
AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

Finance

AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

Premium
Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

Finance

Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

State-run IREDA soars 74% in stock market debut to $1.8 bn valuation

Finance

State-run IREDA soars 74% in stock market debut to $1.8 bn valuation

Advertisement