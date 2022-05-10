Swiggy\'s Supr Daily suspends operations in 5 cities

Food delivery platform Swiggy, on Tuesday, said it is suspending operations of its subscription-based grocery delivery service, Supr Daily, in five cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Supr Daily communicated the rollback to its users on Tuesday. Swiggy is scaling down operations of its grocery subscription service as part of a business restructuring, it said. Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in 2018.

“We will continue to service our customers in Bangalore without any disruption," Supr Daily chief executive officer Phani Kishan Addepalli said in a blog post.

“We will suspend our services from May 12th, 2022. We will only service existing subscription orders of certain milk items till May 12th, 2022 and not take any new orders from May 10th, 2022," the post said.

“The refund of your wallet balance and remaining days of Supr access memberships (if applicable) will be initiated by May 12th. It should reflect in the source of payment in 5 to 7 business days," it further said.

Supr Daily enabled customers to place their grocery orders anytime by 11 pm and get them delivered by 7 am the very next day.

In September, Swiggy brought in Supr Daily under parent Bundl Technologies, after which founders of Supr Daily including Puneet Kumar, Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain quit the company.

Founded by Shreyas Nagdawane and Puneet Kumar in 2015 and later acquired by Swiggy in September 2018 in an all-cash deal as it looked to foray into the grocery subscription space. Supr Daily has since scaled its services to over 500,000 customers while delivering 200,000 daily orders across six cities.