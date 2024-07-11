Suven Pharma mulls inorganic push for its core business
By Sreeja Biswas

  • 11 Jul 2024
Annaswamy Vaidheesh, executive chairman, Suven Pharmaceuticals

Private equity giant Advent International-owned Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is scouting for acquisitions in the technology space to bolster its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Hyderabad-headquartered company, dealing in pharmaceuticals and fine chemical intermediates, is currently evaluating three to four companies in oligo ......

Advertisement