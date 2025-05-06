Susquehanna Asia VC leads $12-mn funding round in The Good Bug

The Good Bug co-founders Keshav Biyani (left) and Prabhu Karthikeyan

Consumer healthcare startup The Good Bug (TGB), which focuses on gut health, said that it has raised Rs 100 crore ($11.9 million) in a new funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC.

The round also saw strong participation from existing investors, including Fireside Ventures. Prior to this, the company had raised Rs 35 crore in a Series A extension round led by Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Group chairman Harsh Mariwala. In September 2023, TGB also raised Rs 29.1 crore from Fireside Ventures.

The company said the fresh infusion of capital comes at a pivotal moment as it deepens its focus on gut bacteria and microbiome science to deliver root-cause solutions for critical health concerns, including digestive health, obesity, and women's wellness. The company claims its products are used by over 1 million customers across India.

Advertisement

"This new capital infusion will be pivotal in accelerating our research and development efforts, driving groundbreaking innovations in gut health through rigorous R&D,” said Keshav Biyani, co-founder of The Good Bug. “Additionally, we will bolster our marketing and distribution strategies to enhance consumer awareness and expand our reach across India. Attracting top-tier talent across research, technology, science, and business will further strengthen our foundation," he added.

Bhavani Rana, investment advisor at Susquehanna Asia VC, said, “The Good Bug’s holistic approach, rooted in gut microbiome science, emphasizes the importance of digestive wellness as the foundation for overall well-being—a vision that resonates deeply with the growing awareness of its role in preventing many health issues.”

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug’s products target gut-related concerns such as bloating, constipation, and weight management.

Advertisement

“We’ve witnessed firsthand the impact of their customer-first approach and purpose-led innovation. Our belief in their vision and leadership has only grown stronger, and we look forward to strengthening this long-term partnership as they scale a category-defining brand,” said Ankur Khaitan, principal at Fireside Ventures.

Share article on Leave Your Comments