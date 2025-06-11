Surat to Host India’s Premier Startup Summit: 21BY72

On June 14th and 15th, the city of Surat will transform into the epicentre of India’s startup and innovation landscape as CIFDAQ presents 21BY72 – Bharat’s Leading Startup Summit, hosted by IVY Growth Associates and co-powered by Sangini Group, returns to Avadh Utopia with a powerful new edition.

While Mumbai and Bengaluru often dominate the entrepreneurial spotlight, Surat is fast rewriting that narrative — and 21BY72 is leading the charge. This two-day summit brings together a rare blend of India’s top investors, emerging founders, policymakers, athletes, and creators under one roof.

Expected voices this year include Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, Shark Tank India judge Azhar Iqubal, Think School co-founder Ganeshprasad Sridharan, actor Neha Dhupia, and key policymakers like Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, and Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat.

But the real pull of 21BY72 lies in the scale and diversity of what it offers:

Live pitch sessions: Startups will present to rooms full of active VCs, angel investors, and family offices — many of whom made live investments in previous editions.

In-depth speaker sessions and fireside chats: Covering topics from startup policy and Bharat’s economic future to personal branding, digital scale, and investment readiness.

A startup expo: Featuring 85+ ventures, offering attendees a front-row seat to the innovations shaping India’s Tier-2 rise.

Masterclasses and workshops: Designed to provide hands-on insights into branding, business strategy, finance, and scaling in the digital-first economy. The crowd? A dynamic mix of students, startup founders, seasoned investors, content creators, and industry operators — all looking to learn, network, and engage.

At a time when India’s startup ecosystem is entering a phase of consolidation and maturity, platforms like 21BY72 are becoming critical to bridge Tier-2 talent with Tier-1 capital and visibility. Surat, often known for its diamonds and textiles, is now becoming a serious node in the innovation grid. And while the speaker list may grab headlines, it’s the energy on the ground — the impromptu connections, the open investor circles, the late-night pitch huddles — that truly define the experience.

Mr. Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman, CIFDAQ, shared his enthusiasm about the summit:

“India’s true potential lies in the dreamers, doers, and disruptors who are shaping the future one idea at a time. 21BY72 brings together the startup community, giving such amazing ideas access to capital, mentorship, and above all, the right network. This platform serves as a launchpad for those who dare to dream big and build boldly. As a global catalyst for change in empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions, CIFDAQ is proud to partner with 21BY72, supporting innovation, nurturing vision, and enabling a new generation of leaders. This association with 21BY72 is a shared commitment to power the limitless potential of Bharat’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

CIFDAQ is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem with a future-ready architecture and a steadfast commitment to user experience. Born in India and built for the world, the company is driven by a vision to become the most trusted and dynamic gateway to wealth creation.

For those watching India’s next wave of founders rise, this summit is not just worth attending — it’s one to study closely. For more information and to register, visit: www.21by72.com

Because sometimes, the future of India Inc. doesn’t announce itself from a boardroom — it emerges from a buzzing hall in Surat.

