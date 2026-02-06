SBC LLP Raises Pre-Series A Funding at ₹100 Crore Valuation

Strategic investment from the UAE and US-based institutional investors to fuel global expansion and technology innovation

SBC , a leading multi-disciplinary tax, consulting, and advisory firm, today announced the successful closure of its pre-Series A funding round at a valuation of ₹100 crore (approximately USD 11.2 million). SBC is diluting 10% each to Raju Menon and Kashteq group and giving them strategic and financial stake in the firm.

The investment was led by Raju Menon, Founder and Chairman of Kreston Menon Group (UAE), and Suresh Katamreddy, Founder and COO of Kastech Group (USA). The capital will be deployed to accelerate international expansion across the India-UAE-US corridor, develop proprietary AI-enabled technology platforms, and strengthen specialized advisory capabilities.

"This investment validates our vision to build a globally relevant Indian advisory platform," said Mithilesh Reddy, Founder and CEO of SBC. "Over the past eight years, we have built a differentiated model combining deep technical expertise with technology-enabled scalability. This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to serve complex, cross-border client mandates."

Founded in 2017, SBC has grown to over 270 professionals across India, the UAE, and the United States, serving 350+ clients, including multinational enterprises, private equity-backed companies, and Indian conglomerates. The firm offers integrated services across transfer pricing, international taxation, M&A advisory, valuations, Global Capability Center (GCC) Incubation and Managed Services, and technology-enabled outsourcing.

"SBC exemplifies the quality of execution required to build globally competitive institutions," said Raju Menon, Founder and Chairman of Kreston Menon. "The convergence of India's growing international footprint and regulatory sophistication creates a compelling opportunity for Indian advisory platforms to compete globally. We see significant potential in SBC's India-Middle East corridor strategy."

The funding will support three primary initiatives: developing AI-enabled platforms to accelerate our pivot to a ‘Service-as-a-Platform’ product model; expanding specialized advisory capabilities in cross-border transactions, ESG consulting, and GCC Incubation and Managed Services; and establishing a presence in high-growth markets, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the UAE.

Suresh Katamreddy, Founder and COO of Kastech Group, stated, “As cross-border activity accelerates and MNCs expand in India, the demand for sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional advisory is accelerating. SBC’s blend of technical expertise and technology enablement positions it ideally to serve complex mandates across the India–US corridor and beyond.” By combining SBC’s deep advisory knowledge with Kastech’s expertise in Gen AI, ML, and RPA, the firm is poised to redefine global Tax Consulting. This synergy will drive automation and efficiency, establishing a remarkable global footprint.

SBC LLP has invested significantly in proprietary technology, including AI-powered transfer pricing platforms, integrated litigation tracking systems, and automated compliance frameworks. The firm has also been recognized as a Notable Transfer Pricing Firm by ITR World Tax.

About SBC LLP

SBC is a multi-disciplinary tax, consulting, and advisory firm with operations across India, the UAE, and the United States. Established in 2017, the firm delivers comprehensive professional services spanning taxation and advisory, corporate finance, M&A, valuations, GCC incubation and managed Services, and technology-enabled outsourcing.

