VC Fund pioneers a Commercialisation-First model

Commercialisation is a challenge for innovation-led startups in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Mavin Ventures has launched a category-defining model that changes how innovations and sustainability startups reach commercial scale in the shortest time frame. Beyond capital, the firm positions itself as a commercialisation partner to innovation and sustainability-driven startups, combining investment with a proprietary Sustainable Innovation Process that connects emerging technologies to enterprise demand in less than 8 weeks.

Mavin Ventures works closely with both startups and C-suite executives at large corporates to define measurable, high-value use cases and structure paid pilots. The firm’s framework blends commercial rigor with measurable impact and is designed to bridge the gap between technical validation and market adoption. This model is aimed at scaling innovative, high-impact solutions that can support India’s long-term development goals through faster commercialisation and market adoption.

Advertisement

Through its Sustainable Innovation Process, a data-driven framework for technology to market scaling, the firm works closely with large enterprises and startups to map solutions to specific operational and financial outcomes. A core part of the process involves deep financial and operational analysis at the corporate partner level. The team studies business line P&L structures to identify where the solution could realistically drive measurable value creation, delivering stronger outcomes for both corporates and the startups.

These solutions are detailed to multiple divisions within a corporation, enabling buy-in and revenue realisation. Startups are guided to shape a use case that directly maps to those targets, increasing the probability of pilot approval and scale-up. This approach is intended to ensure that backed companies are technically sound, financially viable, and positioned for sustainable growth.

Through this Process, Mavin Ventures was instrumental in enabling a Purchase Order for TriNano Technologies from ReNew, a NASDAQ-listed renewable energy firm with a ~$2B market cap and a 10+GW solar portfolio in India. This pilot led to follow-on Purchase Orders and LoIs covering 300+ MW of solar assets from various other leading solar panel manufacturers and project developers, translating into $3.5M in potential value.

Advertisement

Dr. Sarita Zele, Senior Vice President of Technology at ReNew, said, “We’re excited about TriNano’s technology and the potential of its solution for solar performance enhancement. Mavin Ventures’ process helped translate a strong innovation into a well-defined operational and financial use case for our assets, with measurable success criteria. Mavin Ventures stayed deeply engaged throughout, helping define the use case, build internal understanding of the pilot’s potential, and effectively liaise with the startup to align technical capabilities with enterprise requirements. We look forward to our continued engagement with Mavin Ventures as they continue to structure high-impact innovations into well-defined, enterprise-ready deployment opportunities.”

Dr. Harsh Sethi, CEO of TriNano Technologies, said, “This is a major commercial milestone for TriNano. The Mavin team worked closely with us to sharpen the enterprise use case, quantify the value impact for the customer, and position the technology in a way that resonated with operational and commercial stakeholders.”

Bhawna Thairani, Founder and Managing Partner at Mavin Ventures, said, “Commercialisation is a clear challenge for impactful innovations. The goal is to continue building these kinds of engagements across India’s fast-growing innovation and impact-focused startup ecosystem, helping our startups accelerate through real enterprise adoption.”

Advertisement

Mavin Ventures reports that multiple similar commercialisation conversations are currently underway across climate and health technology sectors, where startups and SMEs are being matched with large enterprise partners through the same structured, data-driven pilot design approach.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments