SunSource Energy set for leadership change as co-founder and CEO steps down

Kushagra Nandan, co-founder

Renewable energy company SunSource Energy is set to get a new managing director and chief executive officer, as the current incumbent, Kushagra Nandan, has moved on to start a new venture. Nandan, who co-founded the company in 2010 along with Adarsh Das, will continue to serve at SunSource as a non-executive ......