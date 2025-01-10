Sumitomo Mitsui raises $170 mn from offshore investor for Indian NBFC arm

Shantanu Mitra, CEO & MD, SMFG India Credit

Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has raised around $170 million or Rs 1,425 crore from an offshore investor for its local subsidiary SMFG India Credit. The Mumbai-based non-bank lender, formerly known as Fullerton India Credit, is engaged in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises for working capital and growth besides ......