Sumitomo Mitsui raises $170 mn from offshore investor for Indian NBFC arm

Premium
Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has raised around $170 million or Rs 1,425 crore from an offshore investor for its local subsidiary SMFG India Credit. The Mumbai-based non-bank lender, formerly known as Fullerton India Credit, is engaged in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises for working capital and growth besides ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.