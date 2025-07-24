Sugar Cosmetics backer L Catterton names Unilever veteran India co-head

Vikram Kumaraswamy, Partner and co-head of India, L Catterton

Global consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton has appointed former Unilever PLC Group executive Vikram Kumaraswamy as a partner and its co-head of India operations.

In his new role, Kumaraswamy will work closely with L Catterton India executive chairman Sanjiv Mehta, and partner and co-head of India Anjana Sasidharan, as well as the rest of the firm’s Asia and global leadership teams to grow its franchise in the country.

The appointment comes at a time when the PE firm is raising its maiden India-focused fund.

“It is exciting to be returning to India at this time, when the country’s consumer market is becoming increasingly discerning and organised amid its rapid development. L Catterton has a proven approach to investing and driving all-weather growth, and I am confident that the firm will play an instrumental role in shaping the success of numerous consumer companies in India for many years to come,” said Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy joins L Catterton following around 27 years at Unilever PLC Group, where he most recently served in London as the group’s global head of corporate development and treasury over the past five and a half years.

Previously, Kumaraswamy was the chief financial officer of PT Unilever Indonesia in Jakarta in 2018 and 2019; vice president of mergers and acquisitions in London between 2014 and 2018; and home care category finance director in Singapore between 2011 and 2013; as well as working in a wide range of finance and operating roles at Hindustan Unilever Limited in India between 1998 and 2011. He is currently also a non-executive director at Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC.

He led the group’s strategic capital allocation and portfolio development initiatives, and spearheaded corporate strategy, deal sourcing, and execution, as well as corporate venturing. In that capacity, he oversaw investments and divestments amounting to around $15 billion following rigorous evaluations of a broad variety of both well-established and disruptive business models with consideration for the group’s focus and priorities.

“Growth is evident across India, with several categories expanding on the back of long-term consumer trends and structural tailwinds. Differentiated companies with sustainable competitive advantages in these categories have the potential to not only capture market share but also enlarge the pie,” said Sasidharan.

“Given L Catterton’s unrivalled proficiencies in the sector, which are now further amplified by Vikram’s experience, we are very well positioned to be the partner of choice to founders and management teams of companies who seek to build enduring brands and capabilities,” Sasidharan added.

Meanwhile, L Catterton, which is a consumer-focused investment firm, manages approximately $37 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate.

The firm's funds invest between $5 million and $5 billion in well-positioned consumer businesses. It has a team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices.

Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands, including Peloton, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Restoration Hardware and, on the Indian front, Drools Pet Food, Sugar Cosmetics, and even a stake in Reliance’s Jio Platforms.



