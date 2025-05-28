L Catterton taps offshore LP for $600-mn debut India PE fund

Premium Sanjiv Mehta | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Global consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton is set to onboard a limited partner (LP) for its India-centric investment platform launched last year. L Catterton had so far been placing bets on Indian firms through its Asia fund. However, a year ago it roped in former CEO and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Sanjiv Mehta, to deepen India-focused ......