L Catterton taps offshore LP for $600-mn debut India PE fund

By Prithvi Durai

  • 28 May 2025
Sanjiv Mehta | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Global consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton is set to onboard a limited partner (LP) for its India-centric investment platform launched last year.  L Catterton had so far been placing bets on Indian firms through its Asia fund. However, a year ago it roped in former CEO and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Sanjiv Mehta, to deepen India-focused ......

