Stroom, Electrade bag early-stage funding cheques

Ahmedabad-based Stroom and software-as-a-service startup Electrade have secured early-stage funding from various investors, the companies have said.

Stroom

Protein bar brand Stroom has secured Rs 2 crore in a funding round led by Ahmedabad-based Shuru-Up, as it seeks to expand its product pipeline.

The round saw co-investments from VSure Investment Affairs and Capwise Financial Services Pvt Ltd through Maheshwari Shark Tank, and participation from Growth91, Growth Sense and Jito Incubation & Innovation Foundation.

"These funds will accelerate our growth as we introduce a new product line, expand into new markets, and enhance our marketing efforts," the company said in a social media post.

The startup was founded in Ahmedabad by Darshan Gattani, Rohan Shah, and Shiven Chaturvedi. It claims to be an offline-first brand with retail presence in over 22 cities, available on quick-commerce platforms, and expanded to international markets such as the US, Canada, and Germany.

Electrade

Delhi-based SaaS startup Electrade has secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm ﻿DeVC﻿.

The company, a SaaS-based vertical marketplace for electronics components, also received funding from Park+ founder Amit Lakhotia, Fashinza co-founder Pawan Gupta, and actor Arjun Kapoor.

It said the capital raised will be used to strengthen its AI-led SaaS solutions for customers and vendors, sales and marketing efforts, as well as expand its team.

YourStory first reported the transaction.

Electrade was founded in 2019 by Rishikesh Ranjan and offers a streamlined supply chain network to product manufacturers for electronics components, standardising both imported and domestically manufactured parts.

