Startup-focused xto10x nets $25 mn led by co-founder

xto10x Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs scaling platform xto10x Technologies, on Wednesday said it has raised series A funding of $25 million (around Rs 187 crore) led by the company’s Co-Founder Binny Bansal.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of undisclosed founders and senior leaders across India and Southeast Asia startups.

The platform plans to deploy the fresh capital to ramp up learning programs, software tools and operating capabilities, which will drive early-stage startups scale their operations.

Founded in 2018 by Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Binny Bansal, and Neeraj Aggarwal, xto10x Technologies help startups to scale by offering learning programs, operating services and software-as-a-service-based solutions.

“Our experience over the past two years has shown us that founders are really looking for support to grow fast and build enduring companies.

Doing deep operating work with startups and converting that experience into software tools and learning curriculum has helped us build strong momentum, driving 4X growth in the past year. In fact, xto10x is already a profitable company,” said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-Founder, xto10x Technologies.

xto10x in a statement said that more than 100 startups use its software tools such as 10xGoals (OKRs), 10xPeople (eNPS) and 10xPerformance (performance management).

The company claims that seven out of 24 companies from their 10xAcademy founders’ program turned into unicorns (private companies with over $1 billion valuations).

In 2021, xto10x acquired SaaS-based HR-tech startup, Dockabl to expand their employee experience platform.