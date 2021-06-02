Fable Fintech, Holisol, Neokred get early stage cheques; Binny Bansal’s xto10x buys Dockabl

Payment processing platform Fable Fintech said it raised an undisclosed amount in a Series-A funding round. The round was led by early-stage B2B SaaS focused venture capital fund Pentathlon Ventures, stock market investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi and former Wall Street banker Sumeet Kanwar.

Existing investors PayTM and Infibeam Avenues also pooled in money in this round.

The capital raise will be used to expand its product across Asia, North America, Middle East & African markets, Fable Fintech said.

Holisol

Supply chain logistics firm Holisol said it raised an undisclosed amount in debt capital from digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital.

The company said it intends to use the funds to scale up its fulfilment network across India and support its customers across more than 80 cities in India. The investment marks Holisol’s fifth round of fundraising after raising equity capital from CLSA Capital Partners and Sundeep Bhandari promoted Datavision Systems Pvt. Ltd and debt capital from Black Soil.

Founded in 2009 by Rahul S Dogar, Holisol offers multi-channel fulfilment solutions for B2C and B2B businesses across retail, fashion, lifestyle, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, online marketplaces and auto industries.

Neokred Technologies

Infrastructure neo bank Neokred Technologies Pvt Ltd said it completed its seed round of funding for an undisclosed amount. The investment was led by Virenxia Group and founder of B21 Ltd and PayGlobal Ltd, Nitin Agarwal.

“With the immense growth Neokred has achieved in the last 6 months, we plan to ramp up our technology offerings and diversify into other products such as Savings, Rewards, Pay Later etc”, Rohith Reji co-founder of Neokred Technologies said.

Capnetic Consulting Group acted as the sole financial advisor for the fundraise.

Neokred empowers corporates, fintechs and start-ups to launch their own banking services with the help of customized tools.

xto10x

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal owned xto10x said it acquired SaaS-based HR tech startup, Dockabl for an undisclosed amount to make scaling easier for organizations globally.

The deal will strengthen its product suite to allow a comprehensive solution for organizations to align company objectives, link them to employees' performance, and manage feedback reviews, xto10x said.

“Given the ease with which it can adapt into multiple design choices, the tool can become the preferred employee performance management tool for startups and enterprises alike”, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, co-founder of xto10x said.

Founded in 2018, xto10x consults, mentors and provides SaaS-based solutions for startups and enterprises, whereas Dockabl operates in the employee performance management field.