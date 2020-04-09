Startup Buddy acquires Boudhik Ventures to strengthen service portfolio

Gurugram-based Startup Buddy Services Pvt. Ltd, a one-stop solution provider for early-stage businesses, has acquired Boudhik Ventures in a cash-and-stock deal to strengthen its services.

Amit Singal, co-founder at Startup Buddy, said the collaboration will create new opportunities for startup companies where they can get everything under one roof.

As part of the acquisition, Boudhik Ventures founders Vivek Dahiya and Saurabh Trivedi will join Startup Buddy as directors. The company will continue operating under the Boudhik by Startup Buddy brand name, the Gurugram-based firm said in a statement.

Startup Buddy said it will be able to provide existing and new clients with intellectual property rights services such as trademarks, copyrights and patent designs. It did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Separately, the new brand will also provide startups and small and medium enterprises with assistance in matters such as building out their IP portfolio and establishing their business operations.

New Delhi-based Boudhik Ventures says it provides entrepreneurs and creators assistance with the growth of their business, from the idea and conceptual stage to their entry into the market.

Startup Buddy, meanwhile, was set up in 2015 by Singal and Manish Aggarwal. It provides services including incorporation, accounting, taxation, payroll, marketing and legal and secretarial compliance.

Apart from partnerships with incubators including GSF, Amplifi and India Accelerator, Startup Buddy says it also advises celebrities including singer Sukhbir Singh and cricketer RP Singh on their startup investments.

In November last year, it led a $300,000 (around Rs 2.14 crore then) funding round in eBike Go, an electric two-wheeler rental startup based in Amritsar. Other investors that participated in the funding round included Sukhbir Singh, Innerchef co-founder Rajesh Sawhney, Sarcha Advisory founder Rohit Chanana and 100x Entrepreneur founder Siddhartha Ahluwalia.

The Yuvraj Singh-backed Startup Buddy also led a $250,000 (Rs 1.6 crore) round in artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service solutions provider Trilyo in February 2018.