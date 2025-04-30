Stakeboat Capital managing director quits, turns founder with HR-tech startup

Premium
A senior executive at Stakeboat Capital, a private equity firm that invests in mid-market companies across healthcare, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing and technology sectors, has quit to become an entrepreneur and founded a human resources technology startup. Kumaran Chandrasekaran, who was a managing director at Stakeboat, left the PE firm last ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.