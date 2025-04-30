Stakeboat Capital managing director quits, turns founder with HR-tech startup
By Debjyoti Roy

  • 30 Apr 2025
Kumaran Chandrasekaran

A senior executive at Stakeboat Capital, a private equity firm that invests in mid-market companies across healthcare, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing and technology sectors, has quit to become an entrepreneur and founded a human resources technology startup.  Kumaran Chandrasekaran, who was a managing director at Stakeboat, left the PE firm last ......

