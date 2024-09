Spotlight: What went wrong with Warburg-backed Fusion Finance as stock slumps

Premium Devesh Sachdev, MD & CEO, Fusion Finance

In December 2018, private equity firm Warburg Pincus made its debut investment in India’s microlending sector when it backed Fusion Microfinance Ltd. The US-based investor topped up its bet about a year later. While Warburg’s initial investment enabled Fusion to provide an exit to its early investors and grow its ......