facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax’s biggest India flop

Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax’s biggest India flop

By Aman Malik

  • 10 Nov 2023
Premium
Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax’s biggest India flop
Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

A little more than eight years ago, Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax India Holdings Corp took control of a company that was at the time said to be the biggest private-sector agriculture warehouse and grain collateral storage player in the South Asian nation.  Watsa had hoped Fairfax’s investment will help ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax's biggest India flop

Infrastructure

Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax's biggest India flop

Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes

Infrastructure

Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes

Premium
UK's BII part-exits Indian logistics firm as Exor fund ups exposure

Infrastructure

UK's BII part-exits Indian logistics firm as Exor fund ups exposure

US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani's Colombo port terminal

Infrastructure

US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani's Colombo port terminal

Premium
HDFC Capital-backed developer takes over Mumbai housing project

Infrastructure

HDFC Capital-backed developer takes over Mumbai housing project

Premium
Why Westbridge-backed IndiQube is betting on renovated properties to drive growth

Infrastructure

Why Westbridge-backed IndiQube is betting on renovated properties to drive growth

Advertisement