Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax’s biggest India flop

Premium Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

A little more than eight years ago, Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax India Holdings Corp took control of a company that was at the time said to be the biggest private-sector agriculture warehouse and grain collateral storage player in the South Asian nation. Watsa had hoped Fairfax’s investment will help ......