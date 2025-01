Spotlight: How Actis-owned Profectus plans to revive growth after hitting a bump

Pro KV Srinivasan, executive director and CEO, Profectus

Profectus Capital Pvt. Ltd, an Indian non-banking finance company owned by British private equity firm Actis, is staring at a drop in profit for the current fiscal year as loan growth comes to a screeching halt and bad debts inch up. The non-bank lender, however, has adjusted its business plan and ......