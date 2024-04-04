Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?

Premium
Last year, US-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) stitched a bolt-on deal in India through its portfolio company Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The deal made Ascend India’s third-largest telecom tower operator in the private sector. For any company in any other industry, the third rank might be ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.