facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?

Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?

By Aman Malik

  • 04 Apr 2024
Premium
Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?
Credit: VCCircle

Last year, US-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) stitched a bolt-on deal in India through its portfolio company Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The deal made Ascend India’s third-largest telecom tower operator in the private sector. For any company in any other industry, the third rank might be ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

BlackRock, KKR sell stake in ADNOC assets to Abu Dhabi's Lunate

Infrastructure

BlackRock, KKR sell stake in ADNOC assets to Abu Dhabi's Lunate

Premium
Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Can GIP-owned Ascend Telecom hold its ground in a duopolistic sector?

JSW Energy to raise $600 mn via share sale

Infrastructure

JSW Energy to raise $600 mn via share sale

Premium
India real estate inflows slump in Jan-March as foreign investors pull back

Infrastructure

India real estate inflows slump in Jan-March as foreign investors pull back

Embassy Office Parks REIT plans to raise up to $400 mn, hires banks

Infrastructure

Embassy Office Parks REIT plans to raise up to $400 mn, hires banks

Premium
Former Goldman Sachs India head, others back solar power company

Infrastructure

Former Goldman Sachs India head, others back solar power company

Advertisement