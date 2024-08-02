South African VC HAVAÍC marks first close of third pan-Africa fund

Premium Ian Lessem, managing partner , HAVAÍC

HAVAÍC, a South African venture capital fund that backs early-stage, high-growth African tech startups, has marked the first close of its third Africa-focused fund, its largest outing so far. The Cape Town-headquartered VC firm raised $15 million as the first close of African Innovation Fund 3, facilitated by cornerstone investors Universum ......