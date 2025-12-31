Temasek's Fullerton hikes stake in Lendingkart even as legal woes loom

Premium Deal4loan_01 | Credit: ThinkStock

Temasek-operated Fullerton Financial Holdings(FIH) has infused additional capital in Lendingkart Technologies, hiking its stake in the company, VCCircle has learnt. The fund infusion comes amid an ongoing legal tussle between Lendingkart founder Harshvardhan Lunia, and the Fullerton-led management among other parties. Fullerton Financial, which is a subsidiary of FIH, has infused Rs ......