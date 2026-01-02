Deals Digest: PE-VC activity remains muted amid New Year break

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital deal activity hit a low during the five-day period ending January 2, according to data compiled by VCCircle and VCCEdge. Dealmakers were largely in holiday mode, with most investors on a year-end break. PE-VC investors closed just four transactions during the week, less than half of ......