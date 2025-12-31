Flashback 2025: These PE-VC firms scored highest annualised returns from India exits

Pro
The year gone by turned out to be very fruitful for private equity and venture capital firms operating in India as they mopped up billions of dollars through exits with many of them even managing to generate handsome annualised returns on their investments. PE and VC investors pocketed at least $27.5 billion through exit moves in 2025, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.