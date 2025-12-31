Flashback 2025: These PE-VC firms scored highest annualised returns from India exits

Pro

The year gone by turned out to be very fruitful for private equity and venture capital firms operating in India as they mopped up billions of dollars through exits with many of them even managing to generate handsome annualised returns on their investments. PE and VC investors pocketed at least $27.5 billion through exit moves in 2025, ......