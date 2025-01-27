South African PE Growth Capital Partners to acquire another packaging company

Premium
Growth Capital Partners, a South African boutique private equity firm that backs small and medium enterprises is set to acquire another packaging solutions provider, adding to its existing portfolio of at least three such entities, VCCircle has learnt. In the latest proposed deal, Johannesburg-headquartered PE firm would acquire B&I Polycontainers, a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.