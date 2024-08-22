South African PE CapitalWorks set to acquire building material firm

Capitalworks Group, a sub-Saharan Africa-focused mid-market private equity firm, which manages assets worth around $1 billion, is set to acquire a leading building materials company based in South Africa.

The Sandtown-headquartered alternative assets management firm is set to fully acquire The Building Company (TBCo), a leading DIY and timber company in South Africa from Pepkor Holdings, a leading retail group, in a deal valued at around $62 million. Capitalworks Investment Partners would deploy from its $275 million CapitalWorks Fund III for the acquisition.

The proposed transaction was approved by the Competition Commission of South Africa last week. With the deal, Pepkor Holdings, among the largest retail group in South Africa and one of the top five retailers in the continent in terms of total revenues, aims to offload the non-core asset, and focus on its core line of businesses.

TBCo was founded in 1971 as a single timber yard in Johannesburg, South Africa. It has over the years expanded, organically and through acquisitions, to emerge as a leading DIY and timber company in South Africa. It owns three brands--Buco, Timbercity, and Tiletoria.

It operates through 183 outlets throughout Southern Africa, with its major branches located across centers in South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, and Botswana, and are managed as either a corporate, joint venture, or franchise stores.

While Buco is a manufacturer of roof trusses, catering to professionals and DIY enthusiasts, Timbercity offers high-quality timber products and building materials. The third brand Tiletoria supplies tiles to professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

CapitalWorks Group will acquire TBCo through a newly-incorporated special purpose vehicle SPAP, controlled by Capitalworks Private Equity Partnership III and Capitalworks Private Equity Fund III.

CapitalWorks Investment Partners, set up in 2006, has so far deployed capital in around nine entities, including South African wine and spirits producer DGB, plastics compounding company Continental Compounders and Continental Engineering, prepaid and postpaid utilities entity Utilities World, and workflow business process management ITQ Business Solutions, among others.

CapitalWorks Investment Partners had raised $272 million for the CapitalWorks Private Equity Fund III, a 25% oversubscription to back mid-sized South African companies in sectors including financial services, food, and health.

