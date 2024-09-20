South Africa's Sanlam PE set for a bolt-on deal to acquire HR platform

Premium Paul Moeketsi, managing partner at Sanlam PE

South African financial services firm Sanlam’s private equity arm is set to seal a bolt-on acquisition, with its fintech portfolio company Q-Link acquiring a human resources and payroll management solution company. Bellville-headquartered Sanlam Private Equity (SPE), which primarily invests in buyouts, mezzanine, and growth capital opportunities, is set to acquire HR ......