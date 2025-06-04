South Africa's Infra Impact Investment Managers to acquire waste management firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • South Africa's Infra Impact Investment Managers to acquire waste management firm

South Africa's Infra Impact Investment Managers to acquire waste management firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 04 Jun 2025
Premium
South Africa's Infra Impact Investment Managers to acquire waste management firm
Credit: 123RF.com

Infra Impact Investment Managers, a South Africa-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-market infrastructure businesses, is set to acquire a waste management company in what is expected to be a bolt-on acquisition.   The Cape Town-headquartered firm, which currently manages a portfolio of nine companies, is poised to acquire waste-to-value ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How did Flipkart, Accel and Peak XV's exit from logistics company fare?

Infrastructure

How did Flipkart, Accel and Peak XV's exit from logistics company fare?

Meenakshi Group's alternatives arm rolls out debut real estate fund

Infrastructure

Meenakshi Group's alternatives arm rolls out debut real estate fund

Premium
Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end

Infrastructure

Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end

UAE's Tabreed, CVC in exclusive talks to buy Multiply unit

Infrastructure

UAE's Tabreed, CVC in exclusive talks to buy Multiply unit

Hines, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo form JV with Indian developer for office asset

Infrastructure

Hines, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo form JV with Indian developer for office asset

Two-wheeler maker Ola Electric's quarterly loss widens

Infrastructure

Two-wheeler maker Ola Electric's quarterly loss widens

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW