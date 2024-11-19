South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund

South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 19 Nov 2024
Premium
South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund

Ascension Capital Partners, a South Africa-based private equity firm that backs mid-sized high-growth businesses in the country has struck a second bet from its $83 million (1.5 billion South African Rand)-target fund, acquiring a payment profile hosting credit bureau. The Pretoria-headquartered PE firm acquired Consumer Profile Bureau (CPB), known for its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

RMZ Corp arm, London's Colt form $1.7-bn JV to develop data centers in India

TMT

RMZ Corp arm, London's Colt form $1.7-bn JV to develop data centers in India

Premium
South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund

TMT

South Africa's Ascension Capital Partners strikes second bet from $83 mn fund

TA Associates inks second control private equity deal in India

TMT

TA Associates inks second control private equity deal in India

Proost, Swish, PeLocal, Theranautilus bag early-stage cheques

TMT

Proost, Swish, PeLocal, Theranautilus bag early-stage cheques

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

TMT

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

Premium
VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

TMT

VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW