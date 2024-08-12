Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Premium
Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund
Ramesh Kannan, partner, Somerset Indus Capital

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which is an investor in companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Global Pharma, and Sterling Hospitals, has marked the first close of its third fund, a top company executive told VCCircle.  Somerset, which is targeting a corpus of $250 million for the Somerset ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Healthcare

Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Truva, 4baseCare, two others secure early-stage funds

Healthcare

Truva, 4baseCare, two others secure early-stage funds

Premium
True North-backed Integrace set to add new names on cap table

Healthcare

True North-backed Integrace set to add new names on cap table

SIDBI Venture Capital joins SigTuple's extended Series C round

Healthcare

SIDBI Venture Capital joins SigTuple's extended Series C round

Pro
True North hits sell button on single biggest PE bet with poor returns

Healthcare

True North hits sell button on single biggest PE bet with poor returns

Premium
OrbiMed moves to harvest another India healthcare PE bet

Healthcare

OrbiMed moves to harvest another India healthcare PE bet

Advertisement