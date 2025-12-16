GSK Velu-backed Neuberg in advanced stages of buying diagnostic firm

Pro
Super-speciality diagnostics chain Neuberg Diagnostics is in advanced stages of picking up a controlling stake in a diagnostic lab chain providing preventive health check-up services, two persons close to the development informed VCCicle. The fourth-largest diagnostic player in India, Neuberg, backed by healthcare entrepreneur GSK Velu, has now emerged as the ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.