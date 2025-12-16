GSK Velu-backed Neuberg in advanced stages of buying diagnostic firm
  GSK Velu-backed Neuberg in advanced stages of buying diagnostic firm

GSK Velu-backed Neuberg in advanced stages of buying diagnostic firm

GSK Velu-backed Neuberg in advanced stages of buying diagnostic firm
Credit: 123RF.com

Super-speciality diagnostics chain Neuberg Diagnostics is in advanced stages of picking up a controlling stake in a diagnostic lab chain providing preventive health check-up services, two persons close to the development informed VCCicle.  The fourth-largest diagnostic player in India, Neuberg, backed by healthcare entrepreneur GSK Velu, has now emerged as the ......

