SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO

By Reuters

  • 08 Aug 2024
SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO

Indian baby products retailer FirstCry's $501 million IPO overcame a sluggish start to garner bids worth $3.36 billion at close of the share sale on Thursday, as investors bet on growth for baby and child products in the world's most populous country.

FirstCry, backed by Japan's SoftBank, TPG and India's Mahindra & Mahindra, received bids for 606.4 million shares, about 12 times the shares on offer, exchange data showed. The issue was under-subscribed till noon on Thursday.

The portion of the IPO allocated for institutional investors, including foreign investors, banks and mutual funds was oversubscribed 19.3 times, while retail investors bid for 2.3 times the shares on offer for them.

Advertisement

Anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the Government of Singapore and Fidelity Funds bought shares worth 18.86 billion rupees ahead of the bidding date.

FirstCry, which sells baby products including clothes, diapers and toys, is the first pure-play baby products and childcare retailer to go public in India.

It competes with online kids' store Hopscotch, and in some segments with domestic firms Shoppers Stop and Myntra, which is owned by Walmart's Flipkart.

Advertisement

The company is a key beneficiary among the businesses that are centric to infants, said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, adding that the child care market looks attractive in the world's most populous country.

FirstCry's portfolio of premium products bodes well for the its growth as disposable income in India is seeing an upward momentum, Bathini said.

FirstCry sought to cash in on the country's red-hot stock market that has hit record highs more than 50 times this year. The share sale followed IPOs of companies like Ola Electric, Allied Blenders and Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement

It will use the funds for acquisitions, international expansion and to set up new stores and warehouses in India.

The company filed papers for its public float in December 2023, but withdrew the proposal earlier this year after the country's markets regulator raised concerns about raised questions over key metrics it disclosed to investors.

Advertisement
FirstCryIPOSoftbankTPGMahindra &amp; MahindraAbu Dhabi Investment Authority Government of SingaporeFidelity Funds

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO

Consumer

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry gets $3.4 bn in bids for $501 mn IPO

Pro
How did Convergent Finance fare in its third exit move this year?

Consumer

How did Convergent Finance fare in its third exit move this year?

Pro
TA Associates' sub-$200 mn India portfolio exit misses benchmark

Consumer

TA Associates' sub-$200 mn India portfolio exit misses benchmark

Premium
Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

Consumer

Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

Premium
Burman Family Office backs an FMCG company

Consumer

Burman Family Office backs an FMCG company

Premium
Bottomline: How Kedaara-backed Dairy Day is back on full throttle after COVID jolt

Consumer

Bottomline: How Kedaara-backed Dairy Day is back on full throttle after COVID jolt

Advertisement