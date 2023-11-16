SoftBank likely to sell partial stake in Delhivery: Report

SoftBank is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Japanese conglomerate may sell the shares, which equates to a roughly 4% stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, Moneycontrol said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It did not give any indicative price range.

SoftBank and Delhivery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SoftBank, through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman), held a 14.5% stake in the logistics firm as of Sept. 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8% of its stake in March.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the adviser on the block deal, Moneycontrol's post said.

Delhivery's shares closed 0.6% higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday.

