Tiger Global-backed Unacademy’s exec steps down after three years

Vivek Sinha, former Unacademy executive

Edtech startup Unacademy, which counts SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, among others, as its investors, has witnessed the departure of a top executive from its C-suite.

Unacademy’s chief operating officer Vivek Sinha has resigned from the Bengaluru-based company after a stint of nearly three years.

Taking it to microblogging platform X, erstwhile Twitter, Sinha said that he had left Unacademy and has decided to take the next step in his career, without revealing the whereabouts of his next move.

Advertisement

At Unacademy, Sinha managed several verticals including test prep (digital), offline/hybrid centres, K12, and jobs and skills. Functions like growth, business, marketing, sales, content, operations, academics, CapEx, projects and real estate reported to him.

Sinha joined Unacademy in 2020 from IPO-bound hospitality company Oyo, where he managed a separate business unit for operating luxury hotels owned by a joint venture between Oyo and its key investor Softbank.

Prior to Oyo, he was associated with fintech company Mobikiwik, where he was the vice president and business head of the offline payments vertical.

Advertisement

In the past, Sinha himself has been an entrepreneur and had cofounded construction-tech startup Buildzar in 2015. The company had raised $4 million from Puneet Dalmia, managing director of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. He took an exit from the firm in 2016.

Earlier, he also worked at Reliance Energy and the Lodha Group. He is an alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and the Indian School of Business.

Unacademy was last valued at around $3.4 billion in August 2021 when it raised $440 million from investors including Temasek and Softbank. The company was among the top loss-making homegrown unicorns in FY22, with a net loss of Rs 2848 crore.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments