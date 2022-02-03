Social tech platform Un1Feed racks up pre-seed capital from VC fund Neo

Social tech startup Un1Feed said it has bagged a pre-seed funding of $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) led by Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund Neo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from Tribe Capital, Great Oaks, Global Asset Capital, and angel investors including Shutterstock Founder Jon Oringer, Misfits Market Founder Edward Lando and social media entrepreneur Cory Levy.

Un1Feed plans to use the fresh capital to upgrade products and hire more engineers to boost pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our top priority at the moment is to expand our engineering and marketing teams and launch our offering worldwide in a few months," said Ansh Nanda, Co-Founder, Un1Feed.

Founded in 2021 by Nanda and Hardik Patel, Un1Feed allows users to easily integrate all their social networks by simply and securely logging into them on the platform.

The startup aims to let users be more intentional about their time on social media by dismantling a social network's lock on the network and allowing users to fully customise how their social feed is displayed, ranked, and contextualised on any existing social network.