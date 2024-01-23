RagaAI, three others raise early-stage funding

Gaurav Agarwal, founder and CEO, RagaAI

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup RagaAI, gaming-focused platform Stan, edtech startup Analytics Jobs and investment platform OpiGo secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based RagaAI has raised $4.7 million (Rs 39.08 crore) in a seed funding round led by pi Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anorak Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, Arka Ventures, Mana Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners.

Advertisement

The startup will use the fund for research and development, with focus on improving AI testing tools, and to expand its team.

Founded by Gaurav Agarwal in 2022, RagaAI has been deployed in sectors such as e-commerce and automotive.

“RagaAI is designed to detect AI issues, diagnose them and fix them seamlessly,” said RagaAI Chief Executive Officer Agarwal. "In the era where AI dominates, our mission at RagaAI is to tackle the challenge of ensuring the quality and consistency of AI applications

Advertisement

Bengaluru-based e-sports engagement platform Stan has raised $2.7 million (Rs 22.4 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from a host of investors including Aptos Labs, Pix Capital, Maelstrom Fund, GFR Fund, CoinDCX Ventures, Climber Capital, TDV Partners, Coinswitch Ventures and existing investor General Catalyst.

The company aims to deploy the fund for product development and to develop its technology stack.

Advertisement

Stan plans to expand its presence in India and other countries of the the sub-continent, as it targets to onboard 10 million users in the next six months.

In 2022, the startup had raised $2.5 million as part of its sееd funding round. The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Bеttеr Capital, Eximius Vеnturеs, among others.

Stan provides a platform for crеators to build, monеtisе communitiеs and еngagе usеrs with their favourite gaming creators or celebrities through digital collectibles, chat or audio rooms, and with еach othеr.

Advertisement

Mumbai-based OpiGo has raised $168,342 (Rs 1.4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors Manish Choksi and Shubham Satyarth, the founder of Sharpely.

The funds raised will be used to improve user experience, expand the user base and introduce a new advisory vertical, according to the company’s statement.

Advertisement

Founded in 2023 by Devansh Mehta, OpiGo provides a gamified community and incentive-driven paper trading, consolidated broking, in-depth stock research, and a dedicated advisory vertical, amongst other features.

Currently, its beta version has 7,500 users.

"We are crafting a one-roof community-driven marketplace, democratising stock market gains for literally anyone," says Mehta, founder, OpiGo.

Analytics Jobs has secured an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by Janardan Tiwari, the founder and chief executive officer of HotelYaari.

The startup will use the funds to improve its technology stack, expand its user base and develop a mobile application.

Analytics Jobs is a course review platform that allows users to share personal experiences with respect to various technology courses. Users can discuss the impact of these courses on their careers, offering recommendations and insights to prospective learners.

“The infusion of funds will primarily improve the technological backbone of Analytics Jobs, facilitating the development of a dedicated mobile application and expanding the brand's online reach,” said Kaushik Aeri, founder, Analytics Jobs.

Share article on Leave Your Comments