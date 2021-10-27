SJS Enterprises sets IPO price band at Rs 531-542 a share

The initial public offering of SJS Enterprises Ltd will have a price band of ₹531-542 apiece. The issue opens on 1 November and closes on 3 November.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of shares worth Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte and equity worth Rs 90 crore by KA Joseph. Currently, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph hold 77.86% and 20.74% stake, respectively, in the company.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The firm is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering the widest range of aesthetics products in India. It is a “design-to-delivery” aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio for a wide range of customers primarily in the automotive and consumer appliance industries.

It has supplied over 115 million parts with more than 6,000 SKUs in fiscal 2021 to around 170 customers in approximately 90 cities across 20 countries.

In addition to manufacturing aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and consumer appliance industries, it also manufactures a wide range of aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of commercial vehicles, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

Its product offerings include decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges, domes, overlays, aluminium badges, “In-mould” label or decoration parts (“IML/IMD(s)”), lens mask assembly and chrome-plated, printed and painted injection moulded plastic parts. It also offers a variety of accessories for the two-wheelers’ and passenger vehicles’ aftermarket under our “Transform” brand.

It has manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru and Pune spread across an area of approximately 235,000 and 68,350 square feet, respectively. As at March 2021, the annual production capacity of its firm and its arm's manufacturing facility was 208.61 million and 29.50 million products, respectively. It’s relationship with its 10 largest customers in terms of revenue averaged approximately 15 years.

For fiscal year 2021, its revenue from operation was at Rs 251.62 crore against Rs 216.17 crore last year. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 47.77 crore versus Rs 41.29 crore a year ago.