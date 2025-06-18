Sixth Sense Ventures taps returning LP for fourth fund

Premium Nikhil Vora, founder, Sixth Sense Ventures | Credit: Sixth Sense Ventures

Consumer-focused venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures has secured a commitment from a returning domestic limited partner (LP) for its latest flagship fund, VCCircle has learned. The Nikhil Vora-led VC firm, which counts Bira91, Bombay Shaving Company and Giva among its portfolio companies and is raising its fourth fund, has secured ......